Chrissy Teigen Admits 'Unimaginable' Pregnancy Loss Transformed Her Outlook on Life

Chrissy Teigen opened about her heartbreaking miscarriage and described the "unimaginable" memory while appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday. Months after the loss, Teigen started off by noting how different it felt to be talking with the comedian virtually instead of in-person as Teigen has been a frequent guest over the years. After touching on several topics, she finally addressed the emotional journey she's been on, detailing how she's changed because of the experience.

"Even looking at the pictures now, it seems like so long ago," Teigen said. At the time of her miscarriage, the mom-of-two shared a black-and-white photo of her crying on a hospital bed and requested her husband John Legend and mom, Vilailuck, capture the memories no matter how hard it may be so that she could not only have them in photo form but so she could share the moment with her fans. While she was praised by so many, she was also heavily scrutinized for being too open; however, Teigen felt it was a topic that needed to be discussed since it's not a subject that is widely talked about publicly.

Noting that the memories are still very much a "blur" and that she's still attending "therapy" over the circumstances, Teigen is still "coming to terms" with it, admitting she still has outfits in her closet that bring up those memories. "I have maternity clothes, and there are things that I bought for my eighth month and my ninth month," she said. "So it's just hard because he would've been born this week, so you look at those things and you have these constant reminders."

Teigen recently came out and told fans that she decided to stop drinking and admitted in her interview with DeGeneres, she's not sure she would have made that decision had it not been for this experience saying how she's gained a new perspective on a lot of things because of it. "Being raised in a house that was very open about loss, I think it was really helpful because I see it as it can be a beautiful thing, it was a really transformative thing for me and in a way, he really saved me because you know, I don't I would have discovered therapy and then sobriety and then, you know, this path of kind of, really feeling good about myself [...]."