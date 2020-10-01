Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Flooded With Condolences After Announcing Loss of Their Third Child

Celebrities from all over the world are sending love to Chrissy Teigen and John Legend after the couple revealed late Wednesday night that the pregnant star had lost her baby following a brief hospitalization and "bags and bags of blood transfusions." Teigen shared the news on Instagram, writing she and her husband were "shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before." After days in the hospital followed doctor-ordered bedrest, Teigen said doctors were never able to stop the bleeding, writing, "It just wasn't enough." The Cravings author and her Grammy-winning husband are parents to 4-year-old daughter Luna and 2-year-old son Miles, and revealed they had begun calling their unborn baby Jack. View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Sep 30, 2020 at 8:58pm PDT "To our Jack - I'm so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you," she told her baby. Thanking everyone for their kind words and prayers, Teigen said she and Legend "so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it." Teigen and Legend were met with an outpouring of condolences and love from their famous friends and peers. Keep scrolling to read their heartfelt messages.

Kim Kardashian, Hailey Bieber and Rumer Willis (Photo: Evans Vestal Ward/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, Getty) Kim Kardashian, who is a close family friend to Teigen and Legend, commented under the model's post, "We're always here for you and love you guys so much." Hailey Bieber also made sure to send her love, writing, "I'm so so sorry. Thinking of you and John, praying for you guys and sending you so much love during this time." Rumer Willis added her own condolences, writing, "Sending you guys so much love. I am so sorry for your loss."

Gabrielle Union and Paris Hilton (Photo: Allen Berezovsky, Getty) Gabrielle Union also took to the comments section to send her love to the grieving family. "We love you guys so much and we will be here for whatever yall need," she wrote. "Always." Paris Hilton wrote alongside a number of crying emojis and hearts, "My heart breaks for you and John. I am so sorry for your loss. Sending you and your family so much love. Love you beautiful."

Channing Tatum, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Jenna Dewan (Photo: Frazer Harrison , Getty) Channing Tatum kept his condolences short and sweet, writing, "Sending so much love to you right now," while his ex-wife Jenna Dewan added, "My whole heart to you and John during this time." Actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson also made sure to show his love for the couple, commenting, "Sending so much love to you and John and the kids. I wish I could take away your heartbreak."

Selma Blair and Viola Davis (Photo: Craig Barritt / Stringer / Getty, Getty) Selma Blair shared a heartfelt message with the parents: "I am so sorry angel momma. I am so sorry. The grief. This grief. It will hold you and the love will break through. I am so sorry. Your family. [Love] you. Love you. My deepest sympathies," she wrote. Viola Davis added in her own comment, "So very sorry Chrissy and John. A big virtual hug of love,love,love...and more."

Todd Chrisley and Angela Kinsey (Photo: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images) Chrisley Knows Best star Todd Chrisley also promised to pray for the couple during this tough period. "We love you sweet girl, our prayers are always with you and your beautiful family," he wrote. "May God lift you up during these confusing times." The Office's Angela Kinsey also wrote, "My heart is breaking for you. I am so very sorry for your loss. Sending you all my love."

Kyle Richards and Busy Phillips (Photo: Simon Russell, Getty) Kyle Richards of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills commented, "Chrissy & John, I am so so sorry to hear this news. Sending you all love. Will say a special prayer for Jack tonight. Your guardian angel." Busy Phillips wrote to the couple, "I'm so deeply sorry for your immeasureable loss. In awe of your bravery and selflessness in sharing as you have, which is going to help so many women and families. Sending you and your family all the love and light while you grieve."