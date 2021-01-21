Chrissy Teigen Reveals Everything Is 'New and Better' After Deciding to Quit Drinking

✖

Chrissy Teigen recently made the decision to quit drinking because she was "done with making an a— out of myself" in front of friends and family. On her birthday, she received a book about sobriety from a friend and doctor, and it made her realize she was drinking too much. Teigen announced she was one month sober when one of her followers requested, "I need whatever drugs you're on!!" and the mom-of-two said she was "4 weeks sober."

"One month ago, on my birthday, I got this book from my doctor and friend," she wrote on her Instagram story, according to Buzzfeed. "I was done with making an a— of myself in front of people (I'm still embarrassed), tired of day drinking and feeling like s— at 6, not being able to sleep." She then added, "I have been sober ever since."

While many are applauding her for her decision to give up alcohol, this isn't the first time in her life she admitted to drinking a little too much. In 2017, the 35-year-old spoke with Cosmopolitan and admitted that she was consuming alcohol way too much. "I got used to being in hair and makeup and having a glass of wine," she explained. "Then that glass of wine would carry over into me having one before the awards show. And then a bunch at the awards show. And then I felt bad for making kind of an a— of myself to people that I really respected. And that feeling, there's just nothing like that. you feel horrible."

She added, "I knew in my heart it wasn't right [...] I used to think it was kind of nutty to have to go totally sober. But now I get it. I don't want to be that person. I have to fix myself." On Wednesday, when she and several other A-list celebrities attended President Joe Biden's inauguration, she told her fans that she attended it sober, which felt "like a different world." She took to Twitter, writing: "Just incredible to be here. Sober. I know that's weird, but it's like...a different world for me. Everything is new and better."

Teigen isn't the only celebrity who's decided to put the bottle down. Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos gave up drinking four years ago. She's spoken candidly about wanting to feel better and live a healthier lifestyle, and that required her to not drink. Kim Kardashian has also been open with her fans about not drinking much. While she does consume alcohol, it's usually on special occasions and that's about it.