Britney Spears Lashes out at Father Jamie After Attempt to Unseal Medical Records

Britney Spears alleged in a recent court filing that her father, Jamie Spears, wants to release her medical records for "revenge" and "vindication." A motion filed Monday by the pop star's lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, asserted that Jamie, 70, had "sunk to a new low" by attempting yet another "regrettable and mean-spirited" bullying, harassment, and intimidation of his daughter, Page Six reported.

Jamie's lawyer, Alex Weingarten, filed a motion in July asking to depose Britney, 40, citing some of the her previously unsealed medical records. Weinegarten told Page Six, "there is no part of this that is an effort to leak records to the public."

He explained, "There is a procedure that you must follow to file documents under seal of the court, and that is the procedure we followed."Asked whether the previously sealed documents included as exhibits might eventually be unsealed, Weingarten commented that his team is "attempting to negotiate" for a "protective order governing the use of confidential information."

"What would happen, if we ever get the deposition and there were ever legitimately confidential information, then it would be shielded from public view," he added. According to PEOPLE, Weingarten first asked Judge Brenda Penny to unseal the records during a hearing in January, stating that the "public has the right to know" the full context of the singer's case.

Rosengart pointed out the date of Jamie's lawyers' filing as a telling sign of the alleged motives of the Spears patriarch despite Weingarten's assertion that his filing was routine.

After a judge ruled in Britney's favor, she filed a motion on July 22 to have her dad deposed.The judge later decided the "Womanizer" singer would not be."By then, Mr. Spears was well-aware that this court had issued a tentative ruling on July 13, 2022, to deny his motion and knew very well that this court would resolve the issue of Ms. Spears' deposition on July 27, 2022," Rosengart stated.

"Consequently, Mr. Spears can have no purpose in seeking to render the conditionally sealed materials public other than undertaking his purported 'vindication' and revenge plot against his own daughter. It is shameful." However, Weingarten asserted his team "filed the briefing requested by the Court on the deadline provided by the Court."

"The idea that this is part of a nefarious scheme is ridiculous," he added."It is unfortunate that Britney's counsel continues his relentless barrage of ad hominem attacks against Jamie. It is presumably because he doesn't have any actual evidence but regardless, it is unwarranted and unprofessional."An FBI agent in January confirmed a claim that Jamie spied on his daughter had conflicts of interest and mismanaged Britney's finances while he was her conservator, despite Weingarten's statement.

In the motion, Rosengart argued that Britney's private records are protected by the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and the Confidentiality of Medical Information Act (CMIA), which both preserve the confidentiality of individual medical records.

Additionally, the attorney noted that Jamie and his former counsel moved to seal Britney's records when he was conservator between 2008 and 2021. Until at least Oct. 26, 2022, when a hearing on the matter is scheduled, Britney's records must remain under seal.

In his final remarks, Rosengart expressed Britney's feelings over her father's attempts at pursuing her. "His own wonderful, iconic daughter is now free and wants to move on with her life. That should be all that matters. That is all that would matter to a decent, loving father. … He should stop abusing the process. He should stop harassing and bullying his daughter. And he should move on."