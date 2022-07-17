Britney Spears Sings for First Time Publicly in Years for New Instagram Video

Britney Spears is showing she still has singing chops after vowing not to perform again until her conservatorship was canceled. Well, she got her wish last fall when a judge ended the 13-year legal guardianship that previously had her father at the helm managing all affairs. Spears has been mute, at least musically since then. But in her latest Instagram post, she performed an acapella snippet of her debut hit single "Baby One More Time" from her mirror. The song was released in 1998 when Spears was just 17 years old, and she hasn't missed a beat since.

"I haven't shared my voice in an extremely long time … maybe too long," she captioned the video in part. "And here's me playing at my house with a different version of "Baby" … the WORD as in WORDS … "Show me how you want it to be … tell me baby cause I need to know … give me a f–-king sign … HIT ME BABY ONE MORE TIME !!!" she added. She then explained that she's been working on an updated version of the song to no avail…Well I have asked for what I wanted for 14 years … a different version of "Baby" but have the producers actually work for me and put it together … a start … but as the TEAM said NO and serves me with 4 girls, my sister included, doing a 5 minute version of 4 remixed songs to a T not even having to give effort or dance … just shot it beautifully and the sound was NEW !!! They ruined it for me, embarrassed me, and made me feel like absolutely nothing."

Spears has been vocal that her immediate family, namely her parents and sister Jamie Lynne, have all contributed negatively while she was under the conservatorship, including controlling what music she could record and release. Now that she's free, fans are hoping that she gives new music and resumes touring.

The song is considered iconic in the pop music genre. It was voted by Billboard as the best music video of the 1990s, and the greatest debut single of all time by Rolling Stone. It spent two weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.