Dave Coulier Posts Loving Throwback Photos of ‘Brother’ Bob Saget in Wake of Death at 65

Full House star Dave Coulier shared a collection of never-before-seen photos from his early days as a standup comic with co-star Bob Saget on Thursday. Coulier, 62, has shared several tributes to Saget, who died on Jan. 9 at 65. Saget’s widow Kelly Rizzo thanked Coulier for the kind words and recalled how the comedian said Coulier made him laugh harder than anyone.

“I met Bob when I was 18 years old. I didn’t know then that two, struggling standup comics would end up being brothers forever. I wish I could lean on you right now through all these tears. I love you,” Coulier wrote. He included snapshots from their earlier careers, as well as a ticket stub from a 1992 show they performed together.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Several celebrities commented on the post, including Rizzo. “Dave. Bob said CONSTANTLY, ‘No one in my life makes me laugh harder than Dave.’ He must’ve told me 10 Dave stories everyday for 6 years. Cannot wait to hug you. I love you,” Rizzo wrote.

Coulier first commented on Saget’s death hours after the news broke on Sunday. He shared a recent photo of the two together at a benefit for the Scleroderma Research Foundation, which Saget supported after his sister Gay died of the rare disease. “I’ll never let go, brother. Love you,” he wrote.

On Monday, Coulier shared a longer tribute, alongside a recent photo of the Full House cast together. He included a joint statement from himself, John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Lori Loughlin, Andrea Barber, Scott Weinger, and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. Almost everyone reunited for the Netflix sequel series Fuller House, except for the Olsen twins.

“Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family,” the joint statement read. “And now we grieve as a family. Bob made us laugh until we cried. Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob. He was a brother to us guys, a father to us girls and a friend to all of us. Bob, we love you dearly. We ask in Bob’s honor, hug the people you love. No one gave better hugs than Bob.”

Full House launched in September 1987 on ABC and helped make Saget one of the most-loved TV dads of his generation. He plated Danny Tanner, a widowed father who asks his brother-in-law Jesse (Stamos) and best friend Joey (Coulier) to help him raise his three daughters. The show ran until 1995. In 2016, Netflix premiered Fuller House, which ended in June 2020.

Saget died at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, just hours after performing near Jacksonville. A cause of death has not been determined, but the Orange County Sheriff’s Department ruled out foul play and found no signs of drug use at the scene. Saget is survived by Rizzo and his three daughters from his first marriage.