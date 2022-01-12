Candace Cameron Bure Pens Another Emotional Tribute Honoring Bob Saget

Candace Cameron Bure is sharing an emotional tribute to her Full House father Bob Saget after the comedian’s unexpected death Sunday at the age of 65. Previously calling Saget “one of the best human beings” in an emotional reaction to his passing, Cameron Bure shared another message about his legacy Tuesday, sharing a smiling photo from her younger years with Saget.

“Oh, Bob. Why’d you have to leave us so soon? We are all family, but you were the glue. The sticky, messy, squishy, sweet, lovable glue,” Bure wrote in the caption. “My childhood is wrapped up in you, my formative teenaged years and the rest of adulthood.” Bure first played Saget’s oldest daughter, D.J. Tanner, in the first eight seasons of Full House beginning in 1987, and the two reprised their roles for Fuller House in 2016.

“You taught me to feel deeply at such a young age. You were never afraid or ashamed to share your emotions, to cry, to love, to laugh and say it out loud. We’ve always been so deeply connected since the day we met when I was 10 years old,” Bure continued. “You weren’t just like a father, but one of my closest friends in life.”

The Switched for Christmas actress continued to say Saget’s death “hurts like nothing I’ve ever felt before,” lamenting all the moments she will no longer have with her friend. “I want one more hug. I want one more text that says, ‘oh, btw, it’s me Bob’ after a long rant. I want one more laugh. I want to roll my eyes at you one more time. I want you to tell me to watch something but then tell me maybe I shouldn’t because of my faith. You were always so protective of me, and cared about everything. And everybody,” she wrote. “You were the best. You were… Bob. There will never be another like you.”

Bure concluded, “I wish you could see the outpouring of love you have. You’ve certainly left a beautiful legacy in kindness, compassion, loyalty, generosity, and love. I’m not saying goodbye because you’ll never leave my heart. Even with this gigantic tear in it.” Saget’s wife, Kelly Rizzo, was clearly moved by the tribute, commenting on Bure’s post, “Candace, how amazing does it feel though to know, really know, how much he deeply loved you. That will never go away.” She continued, “One shining light is that now we can work through this pain together. I love you.”

Saget passed away Sunday in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida, hours after he performed a stand-up show just at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall near Jacksonville. Police have confirmed there were no signs of drug use or foul play.