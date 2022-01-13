Bob Saget’s ‘Fuller House’ Co-Star Juan Pablo Di Pace Pays Tribute

Fuller House star Juan Pablo Di Pace was among the many, many members of the Hollywood community to mourn the death of comedian Bob Saget. Di Pace shared the screen with Saget on Netflix’s Full House sequel series. Saget died on Jan. 9 at age 65 in an Orlando, Florida hotel.

“An amazingly kind and generous man left us today. Will miss you a lot Bob. So so much,” Di Pace wrote on Instagram, alongside a blue heart emoji. He included a photo taken with Saget during a Fuller House taping, as well as a picture of the entire Fuller House cast embracing.

Di Pace was not the only member of the Full House and Fuller House family to share their memories of working with Saget. Elias Harger, who played Saget’s on-screen grandson, recalled bumping into Saget in November at a screening of Ghostbusters Afterlife. “He will always be my Grandpa Danny. Bob was the true patriarch of Fuller House. He was a warm and loving man. I will miss him a lot. I’m literally in shock,” Harger wrote.

Harger also shared an emotional moment from the final Fuller House table read, when Saget praised the youngest stars of the show. “Elias, Michael and Soni, I know this is difficult because you haven’t been through this before and all of us have,” Saget said, addressing Harger, Michael Champion and Soni Nicole Bringas. “And you guys have been just stellar. Five years – that’s a lot in television, in this world. And it’s gonna hurt. But just know that you accomplished a lot and you grew so much from it, and you should be so proud of yourselves.” In the caption for the clip, Harger called Saget a “wonderful and kind man” who “welcomed me and the other kids with open arms.”

Saget died on Jan. 9, just hours after performing near Jacksonville, Florida. He was found in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use at the scene, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said. On Monday, Joshua Stephany, the chief medical examiner for Orange and Osceola Counties, said the cause and manner of death will not be determined until further investigation is completed.

“We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter,” Saget’s family said in a statement Sunday. “Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world.”