The CW Renews Hit Show for 100 More Episodes

Get ready for more adorable and hilarious animals on The CW!

The network has renewed its popular show Totally Funny Animals for a supersized second season, reports Deadline.

The network is looking for more hilarious animals than ever in Totally Funny Animals’ second season, asking for 100 more episodes of the clip-based show hosted by comedian Andy Woodhull and featuring funny caught-on-camera moments featuring all sorts of animals.

Season 1, which was only given a 30-episode order, premiered in February 2024 and ran through November.

Totally Funny Animals is executive produced by Rick de Oliveira, Vin Di Bona and John Stevens, with de Oliveira directing for the FishBowl Worldwide Media series. V10 Entertainment, which owns FishBowl Worldwide Media, is also behind similar clip shows including ABC’s America’s Funniest Home Videos and Fox’s World’s Funniest Videos.

“As one of the largest single-season broadcast network orders, the renewal underscores the versatility, repeatability, and mass appeal of clip-based formats. Audiences have overwhelmingly embraced Andy and these wildly comical captured moments. We’re thrilled to keep the laughs rolling with The CW, who has been a fantastic partner, collaborator, and champion of the Totally Funny franchise,” said V10 Entertainment President Carter Skeath in a statement.