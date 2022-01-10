Bob Saget’s ‘Full House’ Co-Star Lori Loughlin Speaks out on His Tragic Death

Lori Loughlin is “devastated” at the loss of Bob Saget after her Full House co-star died Sunday at 65. The actress, who played Aunt Becky on the sitcom alongside Saget, told Us Weekly in a statement Monday how much she will miss her longtime friend and colleague’s “kind heart and quick wit.”

“Words cannot begin to express how devastated I am,” Loughlin began. “Bob was more than my friend; he was my family.” She continued, “I will miss his kind heart and quick wit. Thank you for a lifetime of wonderful memories and laughter. I love you, Bobby.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Saget passed away Sunday in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida after performing Saturday at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Jacksonville, Florida as part of his I Don’t Do Negative tour. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Sunday that Saget had died, confirming there were no signs of foul play or drug use. The actor leaves behind wife Kelly Rizzo and three daughters, Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer, whom he shared with ex-wife Sherri Kramer.

Saget’s Full House family has been paying tribute to the late star on social media. “I am broken. I am gutted,” John Stamos tweeted Sunday. “I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.” Dave Coulier added in another tweet, “My heart is broken. I love you, Bob. Your forever brother, Dave,” before sharing on Instagram a photo holding hands with Saget. “I’ll never let go, brother,” he captioned the photo. “Love you.”

Candace Cameron Bure tweeted, “I have no words. Bob was one of the best [human] beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much,” while Jodie Sweetin called him a “wonderful human being” and a “genuinely kind spirit” in an Instagram post. “I would always say ‘you’re the best TV dad ever.’ And he was,” she wrote. “I’ll miss you Bob. I’ll make sure and tell an inappropriate joke at your funeral. In your honor. I know you would’ve wanted that. But you were supposed to be here longer…How Rude.”

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen also honored their late TV dad in a joint statement. “Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man,” they said. “We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has. We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences.”