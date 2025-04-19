‘Dancing With the Stars’ Legend Dies From Cystic Fibrosis: Julian Benson Was 54

Another Dancing With the Stars legend has died.

According to RTÉ Entertainment, Julian Benson, who was a judge on the Irish version of DWTS, has passed away at 54 in Dublin.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Julian Benson,” his family said in a statement. “Julian passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family and closest friends, after a courageous battle with Cystic Fibrosis. His strength, warmth, and sparkle remained with him until the very end.”

Born in Adelaide, Australia, Benson moved to Ireland with his family when he was 10, as his parents are Irish. He started taking dance classes when he was four, leading him to having “a life-long passion for dance.” Benson was fluent in Irish and attended secondary school at Coláiste Mhuire in Dublin before graduating from University College Dublin with degrees in Psychology and English agus Gaeilge.

Although he was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis when he was two, Benson kept it private from the public eye for most of his life. He confirmed his diagnosis for the first time during an interview on the Late Late Show with Ryan Tubridy in 2018. Benson later launched the Julian Benson CF Foundation, an organization fighting to help those with Cystic Fibrosis. Just last October, he was on dialysis and received a kidney transplant, describing it as “the best Christmas present.”

That’s not all that he’s been doing for those with CF. In recent years, he also led the development of Tranquility House in Dublin. He described it as a “home away from home” for those with cystic fibrosis. He explained in 2023, “I wanted a home with a hug.” It accommodates families traveling to Dublin for cystic fibrosis treatment.

On the dancing side, Julian Benson was the Head of Dance in Trinity College Dublin and choreographed numerous productions, including The Nutcracker with the Scottish Ballet. He was a judge on the Irish version of Dancing With the Stars from 2017 until 2020. On top of all that, he also ran his own talent agency, Julian Benson Management, for television presenters and actors.

“I’m deeply saddened to hear the news of death of Julian Benson,” RTÉ Director-General Kevin Bakhurst said. “Many people in Ireland will remember Julian as he burst onto our screens as a judge on Dancing with the Stars in 2017 and most recently joined forces with the Room to Improve team as he was the driving force to provide a house for the families of people with Cystic Fibrosis. He brought a contagious passion for life and for improving the lives of other people to the project. Julian has been a stalwart for people with CF and will be greatly missed by so many. My deepest sympathies are with his family, friends, and colleagues. May he rest in peace.”