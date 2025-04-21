Country singer Lorrie Morgan has canceled all of her concerts and appearances for the next two weeks due to her husband’s health.

The “Except for Monday” and “What Part of No” singer’s husband, Randy White, was hospitalized last week amid his ongoing battle with mouth cancer, her manager Tony Conway announced Thursday.

“Morgan’s husband of nearly 15 years, Randy White, has been undergoing treatment for mouth cancer,” Conway said, according to PEOPLE. “White has been readmitted to a hospital in Middle Tennessee.”

Photo Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

As a result of her husband’s hospitalization, Conway said that all of Morgan’s scheduled shows for the next two weeks have been canceled. The singer has been touring with Alabama as part of their Live In Concert 25 Tour and was set to perform on April 17 and April 19, but was replaced by singer Pam Tillis for those two shows. Morgan was also scheduled to perform at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House on April 24. It is unclear who will replace her.

White, an entrepreneur, is Morgan’s sixth husband. The country star welcomed a daughter, named Morgan, now 44, with her first husband Ron Gaddis, and was previously married to Keith Whitley from 1986 until his death due to alcohol poisoning in 1989. The pair shared one child together, son Jesse Keith Whitley. She was also married to country singer Sammy Kershaw from 2001 until 2007. She and white tied the knot in September 2010, with Morgan announcing her husband’s cancer diagnosis in April of last year.

“We deeply appreciate the prayers and well wishes, and for continued support and privacy as we focus on Randy’s health and on our family at this time,” she said at the time.

She shared in a December 2024 update that her husband was “making some progress” and was “strong” and “determined.”

The singer, who released her most recent album, Dead Girl Walking, in 2024, has not shared further information regarding her husband’s health at this time. She is next set to perform at Great Cedar Showroom at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut on Saturday, May 3, with additional shows in Green Bay, Wisconsin; Saint Michael, North Dakota; Nashville; Moncton, Canada; and Halifan, Canada through Friday, May 23. Those shows are currently scheduled to continue as planned.