Korean entertainment star Jang Keun-suk recently shared candid details about his personal struggles with mental health and illness during an appearance on MBN’s Let’s Go Season 4, offering viewers a rare glimpse into his private battles behind his successful career, according to Sponichi.

The multi-talented performer, dubbed “Asia Prince” by his fans, opened his luxurious home to the program, impressing MCs Ahn Jung-hwan and Hong Hyun-hee with both his living space and his willingness to handle household chores independently, Chosunbiz reports. However, the conversation soon turned to more serious topics when Jang revealed his health routines.

“Since my battle with cancer, I check my blood pressure first thing when I get up for management,” he explained, according to Chosunbiz. Jang shared that his thyroid cancer was discovered during a routine check-up when doctors noticed something concerning. Despite thyroid cancer often being labeled as a “good cancer,” Jang rejected this notion, stating, “Where is there such a thing as a good cancer in this world?”

Perhaps most strikingly, Jang spoke openly about his struggles with bipolar disorder type II, which severely impacted him during what should have been a career highlight—his Tokyo Dome concert, Sponichi notes. “I had severe depression starting a month before the concert,” he revealed. “It was a result of not valuing myself and just running around. I don’t remember how the performance went. Later, I thought, ‘Was that me?’”

The aftermath proved even more challenging, as Jang disclosed, “After the concert, I was bedridden for six months and visited the hospital.” He described the cyclical nature of his condition: “For six months, I had no will to do anything, and for the next six months, ideas overflowed.”

Jang expressed gratitude for his condition’s manic phase, crediting it with giving him creative inspiration. His recovery came from an unexpected source—his time as a social service worker, which provided structure he had never previously experienced. “During my time as a social service worker, I lived a regular life for the first time. After two years, both my body and mind became healthy,” he shared.

These hardships have shaped Jang’s outlook on life. “I have begun to treat myself more precious. I try to avoid things that are bad for my health. Naturally, I stopped smoking,” he told the program. This newfound appreciation extends to helping others, with Jang revealing significant charitable activities, including a 1.2 billion won donation to his alma mater.

“In the end, I felt deeply that what I wanted to give ultimately comes back to me in life,” he reflected. “I wondered if this was a rule set by heaven, and I felt that the help I give to others eventually returns to me.” Fans can see Jang perform at his upcoming “2025 JANG KEUN SUK SPECIAL LIVE [Nevertheless]” at Makuhari Event Hall on April 22-23.