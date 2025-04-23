Carlos Santana Hospitalized

Guitarist Carlos Santana is postponing his next concert due to a surprise medical emergency.

The Santana guitarist and singer delayed his Tuesday concert in San Antonio’s Majestic Theatre after a “medical scare,” the singer’s representative told Entertainment Weekly.

“It is with profound disappointment that I have to inform you all that tonight’s show in San Antonio has been postponed,” Michael Vrionis, Santana’s manager, said. “Mr. Santana was at the venue (Majestic Theatre) preparing for tonight’s show when he experienced an event that was determined to be dehydration. Out of an abundance of caution and the health of Mr Santana, the decision to postpone the show was the most prudent course of action.

“He is doing well and is looking forward to coming back to San Antonio soon as well as continuing his US Tour. Thank you all very much for your understanding. The show will be rescheduled soon.”

Santana was rushed to a local hospital and is now recovering. He has a concert scheduled in Sugar Land, Texas Wednesday, and two shows in Oklahoma next week, but there has currently not been a decision on if he will play those shows or not.

The legendary rocker has played three shows this year to promote his new album Sentient, which features collaborations with some of the most iconic artists in history, including Michael Jackson, Miles Davis, Smokey Robinson, and more.

The first three shows were in Highland, California, and Phoenix and Albuquerque, New Mexico.

If the musician continues on his tour, he’ll eventually make his way to a House of Blues residency in Las Vegas this May, leave for a separate tour in Europe, and then return to the residency in September.