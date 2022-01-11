Bob Saget’s Wife Speaks out After His Sudden Passing

Bob Saget’s wife Kelly Rizzo has broken her silence on his passing. On Monday, Rizzo released a statement to E! News in which she expressed that she is “completely shattered” over the loss of her husband. The world was shocked to learn about Saget’s passing on Sunday. He was 65 years old.

“My whole heart. Bob was my absolute everything,” Rizzo’s statement began. “I am so completely shattered and in disbelief. I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers.” She went on to say that she will speak out further about her husband in the future when the news isn’t so “raw.”

“When the time is right and when this news is not as raw, I look forward to sharing more of Bob with the world,” she continued. “Sharing how much he meant to me, all of those around him, and how much all of his fans and friends meant to him as well. Thank you for respecting my privacy at this time.”

Saget and Rizzo wed in October 2018. They had no children together, although the Full House star did have three daughters — Aubrey, Jennifer, and Lara — with his ex-wife, Sherri Kramer. Following the news of Saget’s passing, his family released a statement. Their message read, “We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter.” The family ended their statement by writing, “Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world.”

Fans were shocked to learn of Saget’s death on Sunday. He was reportedly found unresponsive on Sunday afternoon in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Orange County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the actor’s passing on Twitter by writing, “Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.” Since the news of his death was released, fans and friends alike have taken to social media to share tributes to the late comedian with many chronicling the legacy that Saget is leaving behind.