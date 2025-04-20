There’s a fresh mix of titles in Netflix’s top chart at the moment, with new originals like IHostage entering the fray. The Passion of the Christ is also charting due to the Easter holiday. In lighter fare, a couple of animated flicks are still ranking high.

Continue on to see the Netflix top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Sunday (April 20, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about the films.

7. The Croods

Official Synopsis: “A disaster sends a caveman and his sheltered family on an unexpected journey into a world that turns out to be full of amazing new discoveries.”

6. The Life List

Official Synopsis: “When Alex Rose’s mother sends her on a quest to complete her childhood bucket list, it takes her on a journey that will make you both laugh and cry as she uncovers family secrets, finds romance, and discovers herself along the way.”

5. The Passion of the Christ

Official Synopsis: “Blood. Tears. Brutality. From betrayal to crucifixion, director Mel Gibson graphically depicts Jesus Christ’s violent last hours in this wrenching drama.”

4. Life or Something Like It

Official Synopsis: “Shocked by a psychic’s reading, a star reporter who thrives on superficial success must reevaluate her priorities — and her future.”

3. Despicable Me 4

Official Synopsis: “The world’s favorite supervillain-turned-Anti-Villain-League-agent returns for a bold new era of Minions mayhem in Illumination’s Despicable Me 4. Gru, Lucy and their girls welcome a new member to the family-Gru Jr.-who is intent on tormenting his dad, as a new nemesis shows up and forces the family to go on the run.”

2. Oklahoma City Bombing: American Terror

Official Synopsis: “This gripping documentary revisits the shocking 1995 bombing of an Oklahoma City federal building, the deadliest act of domestic terrorism in US history.”

1. iHostage

Official Synopsis: “When a gunman enters an Apple Store in the heart of Amsterdam, the police face a delicate challenge to resolve the standoff. Inspired by true events.”