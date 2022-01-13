Bob Saget Sounded ‘Really Happy’ Speaking to His Wife Just Hours Before His Death

Bob Saget’s death shocked the world and it’s now being reported he sounded “really happy” while speaking to his wife just hours before he died. According to a source who spoke with PEOPLE, the 65-year-old Fuller House talked to his spouse, Kelly Rizzo, “in the early morning hours on Sunday.” This was following his stand-up comedy show near Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday.

The iconic comedian “was so excited coming off of a great show and he sounded really happy,” the source said adding how he was scheduled to fly home the next day. Eventually, Rizzo called up the hotel, the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, after not hearing from Saget for a while. Security was sent up to his room and, sadly, this is when he was found dead. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the actor’s death in a social media statement after authorities were called to the Ritz-Carlton shortly after 4 p.m. ET.

Bob Saget leaves behind a wife and 3 daughters: pic.twitter.com/e7pZbiuym4 — Brett Rosner (@Brosner85) January 10, 2022

Speaking about how Rizzo is handling things, the source said, “Kelly is completely devastated. Bob was her best friend and the love of her life. They were so happy together and so happy that they found each other.” The source added, “They had the best marriage and they connected on such a deep level. She doesn’t know how to go on without him.”

Saget and Rizzo began dating years ago, after meeting through a mutual friend in 2015. They later married in 2018. “Kelly and Bob had the same sense of humor. He was so supportive of her company, Eat Travel Rock, and when she did cooking videos, he was often her producer, filming her or doing funny voiceovers,” the source told PEOPLE. “They laughed all the time. Bob’s favorite dish that Kelly made was her Italian chili. They loved to travel (and eat!) but they were also homebodies who loved to stay in together at their home in L.A.”

In a statement released on Monday, Rizzo spoke about Saget and shared her sorrow. “Bob was my absolute everything,” she said. “I am so completely shattered and in disbelief. I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers.” Rizzo continued, “When the time is right and when this news is not as raw, I look forward to sharing more of Bob with the world. Sharing how much he meant to me, all of those around him, and how much all of his fans and friends meant to him as well. Thank you for respecting my privacy at this time.”