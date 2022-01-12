New details have emerged on actor Bob Saget’s passing, revealing that he likely passed away in his sleep. Sources close to the investigation into Saget’s death spoke to TMZ on Wednesday, revealing that the actor was “tucked in bed” when first responders found him. This seems to indicate that Saget was asleep when he passed, which hopefully means he did not suffer.

Saget was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida, at around 4 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon. Police and firefighters broke the door down when the 65-year-old had not been heard from in some time and was reported as unresponsive. Investigators said from the beginning that there were no signs of drug use or foul play in Saget’s death, but an investigation was launched nonetheless. TMZ published grim details from this investigation and eyewitness reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The outlet spoke to a hotel employee named Jody Lee Harrison, who said that Saget was “cold to the touch, yellow and clammy” on Sunday afternoon. The comedian was reportedly found lying on his back in bed, with his left arm across his chest and his right arm spread out next to him. First responders declared him dead on the scene, as Saget was not breathing and had no pulse.

There has been a preliminary autopsy already, which again ruled out the use of drugs or other foul play in this tragedy. Investigators are reportedly closing in on a cause of death and unofficially told TMZ that the top contenders are a heart attack or a stroke. None of this speculation has been officially confirmed just yet. The medical examiner’s office warned that it would likely take about 12 weeks for the exact cause of death to be announced.

Saget is survived by his three adult daughters, Aubrey, Melanie and Jennifer, as well as his second wife, TV host Kelly Rizzo. Rizzo issued a statement to The New York Daily News, saying: “My whole heart. Bob was my absolute everything. I am so completely shattered and in disbelief. I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers.”

“When the time is right and when this news is not as raw, I look forward to sharing more of Bob with the world. Sharing how much he meant to me, all of those around him, and how much all of his fans and friends meant to him as well,” she concluded.