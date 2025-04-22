Queen Latifah Makes Coachella Cameo as ‘The Equalizer’ Remains in Jeopardy at CBS

As Queen Latifah surprised fans with a show-stopping cameo during Megan Thee Stallion‘s set at the 2025 Coachella Music Festival, her hit CBS series The Equalizer finds itself in a precarious position. According to Deadline, the network has yet to announce a renewal for the show, leaving its future uncertain.

Queen Latifah’s appearance at Coachella alongside Megan Thee Stallion was a celebration of powerful women in music. The duo performed Queen Latifah’s classic 1993 song “U.N.I.T.Y.”, with fans praising the emotional moment. WBLS reports that one fan reacted, saying “I just know your mom was smiling down on you as you were on that stage. You truly deserve it all!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Coachella performance, which also featured appearances by Victoria Monét and Ciara, showcased Queen Latifah’s enduring star power. The event trended on social media, with the hashtag “Megchella” reaching the top spot on X, garnering 33.3K tweets. Ciara shared her excitement on Instagram, stating, “Truly a special night!! So proud of you! We all had a blast rocking with you!”

Her performance included a mix of her biggest hits and live debuts of new tracks. The setlist featured songs like “Savage,” “Body,” “Big Ole Freak,” and a collaboration with Spiritbox called “TYG.” Queen Latifah’s appearance was marked by a rendition of “U.N.I.T.Y.,” while Victoria Monét performed “On My Mama” and Ciara sang “Roc Steady” and “Goodies” with Megan Thee Stallion.

While Queen Latifah’s musical prowess remains unquestioned, the fate of her television series The Equalizer hangs in the balance. Deadline reports that CBS has decided not to proceed with a proposed spinoff starring Titus Welliver and Juani Feliz, making the original series the last remaining scripted title awaiting a decision for the upcoming season.

According to the outlet, talks between CBS and the producing studio, Universal Television, are ongoing, with the possibility of a sixth and final 13-episode season. Financial considerations are believed to be a significant factor in the discussions, and Deadline reports that Queen Latifah has agreed to concessions that could improve the series’ chances of renewal.

The Equalizer is a reimagining of the classic 1980s series of the same name. The show premiered in February 2021 and has aired for four seasons, with the fifth season currently airing on CBS. Queen Latifah’s portrayal of Robyn McCall has received positive reviews from critics and fans.

As of this writing, no official announcement has been made regarding the renewal or cancellation of The Equalizer for a sixth season. The future of the series remains uncertain as negotiations between CBS and Universal Television continue.