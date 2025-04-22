Actor Dies After ‘Sudden Health Crisis’: Suliman Eid Was 63

Veteran Egyptian actor Suleiman Eid has died.

Eid, known for his roles in films like Africano and 30 Years Ago, passed away Friday morning at the age of 64. The actor reportedly suffered a “sudden health crisis” and passed away at a hospital shortly after, according to the Cairo Scene. The Egyptian government’s Al-Ahram Gate website stated that Eid suffered a heart attack.

His death was announced in an emotional tribute by his son, Abdo Soliman Eid, who wrote on Facebook, “We belong to Allah and to Him we shall return. My father is in the care of God.” He continued in a follow-up post, “My heart is in so much pain, my father, but I swear to God I am reassured that you are in the best and greatest place with the one who cares more about you than all of us, and that is what makes my pain go away. I love you, my love, my support and my back. I miss you.”

Eid was a prolific actor and comedian whose career spanned decades and included roles in film, television, and theater. Born on October 17, 1968, per local reports, Eid launched his acting career in the late 1980s with an appearance in the TV series Backiza and Zaghloul in 1986 before landing his breakout role as a guard in the 1992 political satire Terrorism and Kebab, starring iconic actor Adel Imam, according to his IMDb profile.

He went on to add more than 150 acting credits to his name, appearing in titles such as Tuyoor el-Zalam, The Student Cop, Harb Atalia, Birds of Darkness, Sleep in Honey, and Hammam in Amsterdam. His final credited role was in 2025’s Siko Siko.

Mourning Eid’s loss and honoring his storied entertainment career, Egyptian Minister of Culture Ahmed Fouad Heno said, “A distinguished artist left this world who was able to leave a clear imprint full of joy in the conscience of the audience, and with his simple performance, and his spontaneity adored by his audience, he was able to become the voice of Egyptian folk simplicity in its purest images.”

Many of Eid’s colleagues in the entertainment industry also paid their respects, with Ahmed Elsaka writing on Facebook, “Goodbye, my friend, my lifelong friend, the kindest of God’s creations.”