New Netflix Show Becomes 3rd-Most-Watched Netflix TV Show of All Time

New Netflix data confirms that one of the streaming giant’s new original shows is a massive success.

Per Netflix’s latest weekly data release, Adolescence is now Netflix’s third most-watched TV show of all time. Per the show’s official logline, it “tells the story of how a family’s world is turned upside down when 13-year-old Jamie Miller (Owen Cooper) is arrested for the murder of a teenage girl who goes to his school.”

Adolescence has garnered more than 124 million “views,” which Netflix defines as the “hours viewed divided by total runtime,” per Deadline. The show premiered on March 13, amassing 37 million total hours watched on the platform.

(L to R) Mark Stanley as Paulie Miller, Owen Cooper as Jamie Miller, Stephen Graham as Eddie Miller in ‘Adolescence.’ (Credit: Netflix)

The drama reached its latest viewership threshold by a continued strong showing in the data released for April 14-20. It earned 9.7 million views in that timeframe.

Adolescence no longer ranks in the U.S. daily top 10, so it’s unclear how much more gas the show has in the tank. Stranger Things Season 4 currently holds the No. 2 position on the all-time Netflix chart with 140,700,000 views. Wednesday Season 1 holds the top position with 252,100,000 views.

Owen Cooper as Jamie Miller in ‘Adolescence.’ (Credit: Netflix)

Due to its massive success, Netflix is currently considering a second season of the program, per Deadline.