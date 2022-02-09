Blake Shelton Jokes He’s ‘Still High’ After Working With Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg is all set to perform the halftime show at Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, and country star Blake Shelton recently spoke about his time working with the rapper. Shelton and Snoop recently appeared on Sunday Night Football together, and while the “God’s Country” singer was a guest on Good Morning Football Wednesday he was asked about their recent collaboration. “I think I’m still high,” Shelton joked. “I literally think I’m still high.”

“Contact is a real thing,” quipped host DeAngelo Hall, but Shelton insisted that It was more than just secondhand. “I’m not an athlete, man. I can do whatever,” Shelton joked.

Shelton explained that Snoop was a guest on The Voice in season 20 and that he loved watching the rapper’s process. “It was amazing. I mean, I’ve worked with Snoop once before on The Voice. He came and he was like a mega mentor for our artists that we had on the show that season,” Shelton explained. “That was the first time that I’d really been around him, and there was a time or two when someone would be rehearsing and I would look over at Snoop and I would swear he was asleep. Like, literally. I was like, ‘Oh my god, we are on television and Snoop just fell asleep while this person was singing.’”

“And then they would stop singing and he would open his eyes and be like, ‘Yeah, I think you need to do this or that,’ and I was like, ‘How does he do this?’” Shelton continued. “He’s the most amazing person I think I’ve met in my life.”

The Sunday night performance at SoFi Stadium alongside Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar will mark just the latest accolade in Snoop’s career, he’ll be pulling double duty on Game Day. In addition to headlining the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show, he will also co-host the 2022 Puppy Bowl alongside his good friend Martha Stewart. The 2022 Puppy Bowl, a pregame annual show, kicked off at 2 p.m. ET on Animal Planet. Super Bowl LVI begins at 6:30 p.m. ET, with the halftime performance set to begin at around 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.