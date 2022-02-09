‘The Voice’ Winner Comes out as Bisexual

Sawyer Fredericks is living his truth! The Voice Season 8 winner, who won under coach Pharrell Williams, came out as bisexual in a candid social media post on Tuesday, Feb. 8. Fredericks shared his truth alongside a photo of himself wearing a rainbow tie-dyed T-shirt, with the 22-year-old singer beginning the caption, “Hey everyone it is time for my [Truth Tuesday].”

Fredericks went on to share, “Since I have not publicly said this in a post, I wanted to say that I am Bisexual.” The musician explained that when he was younger, he believed he “was straight, because I was more attracted to women, and I didn’t know there were more options besides Gay and Straight. So I just assumed I was Straight.” Fredericks said he is “privileged and have never been discriminated against for my sexuality or ashamed of it,” adding that he is “truly sorry for any of you who have been, and I hope it gets better.” Fredericks ended the post by writing, “I’ll probably lose some fans over this post, but that’s fine with me.”

The post was met with numerous messages of support for Fredericks, with one person writing, “if you lose a fan over this, they were never really a true fan. Mad respect for you to be able to speak your truth.” Somebody else commented, “The world needs more people like you, and I’m happy that you’re able to be your true self, embrace it, we love it!” Another fan wrote, “It is your life Sawyer. Your music and voice is why I am a fan. Your life is yours to live. I hope your post helps others who are battling with their sexuality.”

Frederick’s candid post followed a January interview the musician did with The Daily Gazette. In that interview, Fredericks shared that he had been living with his partner in upstate New York.

Fredericks became a fan-favorite during his time on NBC’s The Voice back in 2015 during the show’s eighth season. Under coach Pharrell Williams, Fredericks went on to be crowned the Season 8 champ. The folk and blues singer-songwriter from Connecticut released his most recent album, Flowers for You, in 2020. He told The Daily Gazette that fans can likely expect new music from him soon, sharing, “I would think sometime this year? “For sure this year. I’m pretty sure.”