Puppy Bowl 2022: Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg Will Co-Host

As two adorable teams get ruff and ready for the 2022’s Puppy Bowl XVIII, they’ll be joined by Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg, this year’s co-hosts. The lifestyle mogul and rapper return to host the adorable sporting event for Animal Planet and discovery+ on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 13. However, they’re not just serving as hosts this year. The unlikely duo will also be Puppy Bowl coaches.

Stewart is taking on coaching responsibilities for 2021 Puppy Bowl champs Team Ruff, while Snoop will try to lead Team Fluff to victory. Together, the famous besties will be coaching the cutest game of the year as more than 115 adoptable puppies from dozens of rescues all over the U.S. get together for the big game, according to a January announcement from Animal Planet and discovery+.

“I’m honored to be co-hosting the only sporting event on the planet guaranteed to raise the ‘woof’ with the magnificent Martha Stewart!” Snoop shared in a statement, as Stewart added, “I’m so excited that Snoop and I are back to kick off Puppy Bowl XVIII and help a bunch of deserving pups find their forever homes!”

Ahead of the big game, Stewart and Snoop will be leading their teams through drills and getting them hyped to play for the “Lombarky” trophy before eventually commentating throughout the game once the fur starts flying. The three-hour event also features a super-sweet Kitty Halftime Show as well as a celebrity guest appearance by Sesame Street star Elmo and his rescue puppy, Tango.

Snoop and Stewart’s chemistry is sure to prove for a fun-filled rivalry as well. The two hosted the VH1 series Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party, which debuted in 2016 and led to the Potluck Party Challenge spinoff, then last year they reunited for Peacock’s Snoop and Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween.

To get in on all the furry fun, tune into the 2022 Puppy Bowl on Feb. 13, at 2 p.m. ET on Animal Planet, or stream the three-hour special on discovery+ at the same time. And before the Puppy Bowl gets started, you can head over to the Puppy Bowl website to check out all the players on Team Ruff and Team Tuff so you decide who you’ll be rooting for!