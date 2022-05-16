Blac Chyna Now Stepping Into Ring for Celebrity Boxing Event After Courtroom Loss to Kardashians

✖

Blac Chyna is preparing herself for a new kind of battle in the wake of her courtroom loss to the Kardashians. According to Hollywood Life, Chyna is getting ready to fight in a celebrity boxing match in June. The reality star will face off against fitness model and influencer Alysia Magen on June 11 in Miami's Charles F. Dodge City Center.

Chyna recently appeared at a promotional event for the upcoming fight. In the promo, which was posted by Celebrity Boxing Official, she dons a white bodysuit as she faces off against Magen. When she entered the scene, she reportedly carried a designer handbag and held up a boxing title belt to showcase that she has what it takes to win. As previously mentioned, Chyna and Magen's fight will take place on Saturday, June 11 and fans can purchase tickets to the event to watch how it all unfolds in person.

This marks one of Chyna's first big appearances following her loss to the Kardashian family in court. In early May, a judge ruled in favor of the Kardashian family, specifically Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kris Jenner, after Chyna sued the family for $100 million. She sued the family in 2017 for alleged defamation and conspiring to ruin her career by ending her reality series, Rob & Chyna, on which she appeared with her onetime fiancé Rob Kardashian. Chyna alleged that ending the E! series affected her ability to find work in the future. The judge ultimately sided with the famous family and dismissed the case. As a result, Chyna was not awarded any damages.

In light of the ruling, Chyna has decided to take legal action against the judge in this case. PEOPLE reported that she is filing a peremptory challenge against Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Gregory W. Alarcon. Chyna is claiming that Judge Alarcon "exhibited an 'undeniably hostile and extremely biased' attitude towards her and [her attorney] Ms. [Lynne] Ciani since April 19 and April 20, 2022." She is also claiming that the judge's alleged bias affected her case and that they allegedly had "the jury making 'key liability verdicts in her favor'" as well as her being "denied due process with regard to the jury instructions and special verdict form." So, even though Chyna's case against the Kardashian family has come to an end, it seems as though her battles are just beginning.