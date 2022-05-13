Blac Chyna Chooses 'New Beginnings' on Birthday in Post-Kardashian Trial Decision

✖

Blac Chyna is looking for some spiritual cleansing in the wake of her failed lawsuit against the Kardashians. The social media influencer sued the famous dynasty, claiming they halted her and her ex-boyfriend Rob Kardashian's E! reality series Rob & Chyna. The series followed the former couple's sometimes volatile relationship and the birth of their daughter Dream. A few months after Dream's birth, the couple split following an alleged domestic violence dispute. Rob has primary custody, and the two continue to co-parent, but Chyna believed his mothers and sisters put an end to a potential second season of the show by threatening the network to stop production on their own show. A jury declared otherwise, and Chyna allegedly is prepping to appeal. In the meantime, she's looking for rebirth.

Chyna shared the news to her millions of Instagram followers – 16.4 million to be exact – that she got baptized in honor of her birthday. "Born again on my Birthday 🙏🏽 5/11/22 #newbeginnings," she captioned the video of her being dumped backward into a lavish pool in what appears to be her home. In the video, Chyna donned an all-white outfit, presumably a robe, while a man performs the ceremony. A group of people are also standing poolside watching the ceremony unfold in support.

Simultaneously, Chyna is going after the judge in her case against the Kardashians. People Magazine reports that she is filing a peremptory challenge against LA Superior Court Judge Gregory W. Alarcon, claiming he displayed an "'undeniably hostile and extremely biased" attitude toward her and [her attorney] Ms. [Lynne] Ciani throughout the trial.

The 33-year-old also believes that Alarcon's alleged bias impacted the case overal. In her documents, she cites "the jury making 'key liability verdicts in her favor'" as well as her being "denied due process with regard to the jury instructions and special verdict form." The Kardashians disagree, claiming Chyna had ample time to make her grievances known.