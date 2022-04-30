Kim Kardashian Scores Victory Against Blac Chyna Over $40 Million Claim

✖

Kim Kardashian has scored a significant win even as Blac Chyna's jury continues to deliberate whether to hold the Kardashians responsible for her reality show's failure. The judge just tossed out Chyna's $100 million lawsuit against the Kardashian-Jenner family, ruling that the latter made no defamatory statements against her, according to TMZ.

According to her lawyer, even if Kim didn't make slanderous comments directly about Chyna, she co-signed statements made by other members of the Kardashian family. The judge disagreed, saying there was NO indication Kim had a significant role in making the statements at the center of Chyna's case. Chyna's attorney tried to convince the jury that Kim endorsed her propensity for violence toward brother Rob Kardashian to the media. Her lawyers also argued that Kim was a co-signer on others who allegedly trash-talked Chyna to E! execs.

Chyna, who was previously engaged to Rob and is the mother of his daughter Dream, said E! was influenced by the Kardashians and Jenners. The network canceled their show, Rob & Chyna, after only seven episodes, and Chyna accused the Kardashians and Jenners of damaging her brand and verbally and physically abusing her. Rob testified that his relationship with Chyna "wasn't real love" during his testimony Wednesday.

Chyna suffered another setback on April 21 after asking Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Gregory Alarcon to testify again before lawyers gave their closing arguments, reports Insider. Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, said she was too distraught to testify clearly as Kardashians' lawyer Michael G. Rhodes handed her a binder with a nude photograph of herself. After Chyna split with Rob Kardashian in 2017, he published the same graphic picture on his social media pages. The judge denied the request.

After Alarcon ruled against allowing Chyna to testify again, Chyna's attorney, Lynne Ciani, told him, "I see your decision on this motion." But, "I emphatically insisted that the naked photo not be presented to the plaintiff," Ciani said. Alarcon reminded Ciani that both sides agreed it could be used as an exhibit but not shown to the jury. Ciani claims she never approved showing "emotionally triggering" photos to her client. The jury continues to deliberate on Chyna's suit for intentionally derailing her reality show and other defamation claims against various members of the Kardashian family.