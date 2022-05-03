Blac Chyna vs. Kardashians Verdict Revealed

✖

Years after the legal matter first began, a verdict has been reached in the case of Blac Chyna vs. the Kardashians. On Monday, a judge ruled in favor of the Kardashian family, including Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, and Kim Kardashian, per TMZ. Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, originally sued the family and alleged that they were the reason why her E! series Rob & Chyna, on which she starred alongside Rob Kardashian, did not move forward with Season 2.

This trial dates back to 2017, which is when Chyna sued Kim, Khloe, Kylie, and Kris for alleged defamation and conspiring to ruin her career by ending her reality series. Chyna sued the family for $100 million and alleged that ending Rob & Chyna affected her ability to find work in the future. However, the judge sided with the Kardashian-Jenner family and dismissed the case, according to Us Weekly. Chyna will not be awarded any damages as a result of the verdict.

The Kardashian-Jenner family was not on hand to hear the verdict being delivered in person in California. When a clerk asked the family's attorney where they were, they responded that they were in New York City at "some gala." Kim, Khloe, Kris, and Kylie are all attending the Met Gala and have already made their arrivals at the event around the same time that the verdict was delivered. Neither Chyna nor the Kardashian-Jenners have publicly responded to the news just yet.

Numerous allegations emerged during the course of the trial, including several against Chyna. At one point, an attorney for the Kardashians alleged that Chyna was violent with Rob and that she allegedly pointed a gun at his head and wrapped a phone cord around his neck. When Chyna did take to the stand, she claimed that she was joking. All of the Kardashian-Jenners and Chyna took to the stand during the trial. Before this latest victory for the famous family, a judge ruled in Kim's favor for a specific matter related to the case.

Towards the end of the trial, a judge tossed out Chyna's defamation case against Kim. They ruled that the KKW Beauty mogul did not make any defamatory statements against her. TMZ reported that Chyna was asking for $40 million for this specific claim. Her defamation lawsuits against Khloe, Kylie, and Kris went forward as planned. Although, as previously stated, the judge ruled in the Kardashian family's favor, putting an end to the lengthy ordeal.