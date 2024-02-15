Billy Ray Cyrus Reportedly Wants to Make Amends With Daughter Miley Amid Family Feud

According to a source, Miley is 'very close with her mom and is standing by her.'

Billy Ray Cyrus hopes to resolve his differences with his daughter, Miley Cyrus. "He's tried reaching out to Miley many times and congratulated her on her Grammys," a source revealed to Us Weekly. "The kids have chosen sides, but friends are hoping the rift doesn't last forever."

As a result of Tish Cyrus' marriage to Dominic Purcell in August 2023, fans began to speculate that there was discord within the Cyrus family. Notably, Miley's older siblings, Trace and Brandi Cyrus, were the only ones present at her wedding, while her younger siblings, Braison and Noah Cyrus, were conspicuously absent.

"Miley and Billy Ray are on the outs," the same source told Us. "Miley's very close with her mom and is standing by her." Meanwhile, Noah has "always been close with Billy Ray," the insider added. "It's caused a rift between her and Miley."

Tish filed for divorce in 2022 after marrying Billy Ray in 1993. "There's nothing left to say, and they both harbor resentment," the same source claimed, adding that the ex-couple no longer speaks to one another.

Since then, Tish has moved on with Purcell, while in October 2023, Billy Ray married singer Firerose, who is 27 years younger than him. "The family dynamics haven't been the same since the divorce, and now that Tish and Billy Ray are with other people, there's even more division among them all," another insider said to Us, pointing out that Noah and Braison had been invited to Tish's wedding but "opted not to go."

The same source explained, "It's no secret neither of them approves of Dominic, and that's created tension with their mom." Earlier this month, Miley Cyrus only thanked Tish, Brandi, and her "love" Maxx Morando as she took home two Grammy Awards. Many fans noticed that certain people, including Billy Ray, were absent from her acceptance speeches.

"Miley hasn't gotten over the disrespect she feels Billy Ray showed Tish and the family," a third source told Us. As she explained on the Feb. 7 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, Tish endured "disrespect in every form" while married to Billy Ray.

"Disrespect just lays it out in so many ways. I [didn't] even know — until I had a new relationship [where] there was so much respect — how much disrespect there was in my marriage before," Tish said in the episode. "Honestly, on both our parts."

Call Her Daddy also featured her daughter Brandi and her thoughts on how the relationship between her parents has changed over time. When Brandi was in her 20s, she noticed their relationship had changed from "touchy and lovey" to something different.

"I'll never forget, I was 25, and I was filming a movie in New York, and he was there doing Broadway. It was, kind of, the first time that it opened my eyes to see some of the things that he was doing that I didn't know before," Brandi recalled without specifying what was going on behind the scenes in the pair's marriage. "It was hurtful to see him doing it to her. It was hurtful to see him hiding it from me." Later, Brandi said, "I never first-hand saw anything go down, by any means. But [I] tried to be a peacemaker."