Miley Cyrus Subtly Shades Dad Billy Ray Cyrus in Grammys Acceptance Speech

Miley Cyrus won record of the year at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday night, and many fans thought that her acceptance speech slighted her father, Billy Ray Cyrus. The 31-year-old said that she wanted to thank "all the people that we love" at the podium, but made no mention of her dad. Considering all the other thanks she did hand out, some viewers took note.

Cyrus stood at the microphone to accept the Grammy, but some of her collaborators on her song "Flowers" were on the stage too. She said that she wanted to thank "everyone that's standing on this stage right now – Tom, Tyler, Michael and Greg. Our teams, my team, Crush, Columbia, my mommy, my sister, my love, my main gays because look how good I look." Cyrus then looked behind her at her friends, asking: "Anyone else? Your wife, your fiancée, all the people that we love. Thank you all so much. I don't think I forgot anyone, but I might have forgotten underwear. Bye!"

With that, Cyrus rushed off stage, and fans wondered at her quip about not forgetting anyone. The singer made no mention of her father, a popular country singer in his own right who helped propel his daughter into pop stardom then capitalized on her connections. There have been rumors of a Cyrus family feud for some time now, and when fans perceived this acceptance speech as a snub, it only added fuel to the fire – especially since Cyrus thanked her mother and her sister specifically, but no other members of her family.

"Omg Miley Cyrus thanked her mom but not Billy Ray Cyrus the rumors are true she so hates him LMAO," one fan wrote online as the award show was airing live. Another wrote: "Billy Ray Cyrus really fumbled his relationship with his daughter."

Miley Cyrus was as playful as ever with the rest of her acceptance speech as well. Approaching the mic, she said: "This award is amazing. But I really hope that it doesn't change anything because my life was beautiful yesterday. Not everyone in the world will get a Grammy, but everyone in this world is spectacular. So please don't think that this is important, even though it's very important, right guys?"

Cyrus won a stacked category this year, with the other nominations going to Billie Eilish's "What Was I Made For," Boygenius' "Not Strong Enough," Jon Batiste's "Worship," "Olivia Rodrigo's "Vampire," SZA's "Kill Bill," Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero" and Victoria Monét's "On My Mama." All are streaming now on most major music apps.