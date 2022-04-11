Billy Ray Cyrus and Wife Tish File for Divorce After Nearly 30 Years of Marriage

✖

Tish Cyrus has filed for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus after nearly 30 years of marriage, reports TMZ. Court records reveal Tish filed for divorce in Tennessee last week, listing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. In the filing, Tish said she and Billy Ray haven't lived together for more than two years, and she asked the judge to equally distribute all marital assets.

Tish and Billy Ray wed in 1993 in their living room in Franklin, Tennessee, and went on to have five kids together, including Miley Cyrus, 29, and youngest child Noah Cyrus, 22. This is the third time the couple has filed for divorce throughout their three decades of marriage. In 2010, the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer filed for divorce before the two reconciled, and in 2013, Tish filed for divorce.

Soon after, the two announced they had reconciled once again. "We both woke up and realized we love each other and decided we want to stay together," they said in a statement at the time. "We both went into couples therapy, something we haven't done in 22 years of being together, and it's brought us closer together and really opened up our communication in amazing ways." The pair added, "Tish also said marriage can be really hard, especially after 22 years of being in entertainment. We've had rough times but we both realized we didn't want to be another statistic and wanted to make it work."

In 2016, Billy Ray opened up to PEOPLE about how he and Tish had managed to come back from two near-divorces. "It's like everything in life," he told the magazine at the time. "You take it one step at a time. One day at a time. I think one of the most important things in life and in a relationship is, you make adjustments."

"Life is a series of adjustments, and you just try to do the best you can," added Cyrus. "Like if you are going to park your car in a parallel spot and you start backing up and you don't quite fit in, you have to back it up a little bit. But barring any unforeseen catastrophe if you make the right adjustments you will get in the spot. That's about it. Life is a series of adjustments."