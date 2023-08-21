Tish Cyrus Marries 'Prison Break' Star With Help From Daughter Miley Cyrus

Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcellare officially married. The 56-year-old mother of Miley Cyrus tied the knot with the Prison Break star, 53, in a stunning poolside ceremony in Malibu, California, over the weekend, according to Just Jared. In photos published by the outlet, Tish can be seen in a beautiful white dress and veil, carrying a bouquet of flowers as she walked down the aisle to her groom.

Miley, 30, served as a bridesmaid for her mother, wearing a blue one-shoulder dress. The "Used to Be Young" singer's siblings, Brandi Cyrus, 36, and Trace Cyrus, 34, were also reportedly in attendance. As of Monday morning, Tish had yet to publicly announce her marriage. In April, Tish announced her engagement to Purcell on Instagram, sharing two sweet photos with her fiancé as she wrote, "A thousand times.... YES @dominicpurcell."

The happy couple first went public with their relationship in November 2022, as Tish shared a photo of the two cuddling up on Instagram, followed not long after with a quote she posted reading, "In God's perfect timing, everything will turn out right!" In her own words, Tish added, "Sometimes that's hard to believe but it is so TRUE."

Tish was previously married to Billy Ray Cyrus, 61, from whom she announced her divorce in April 2022 after more than 28 years of marriage. "It is after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways – not with sadness, but with love in our hearts," the two said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time. "We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths."

"We will always be family and look forward to a continued and loving shared experience as friends and parents. We have not come to this decision lightly or quickly but with so much going on in the world, we wanted to provide some clarity and closure, so we can remain focused on what is important," continued the statement. "With Love and Hope... Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus."

Tish and Billy Ray married in 1993 and share daughters Miley and Noah, 23, as well as son Braison, 28. The "Achy Breaky Heart" artist also adopted Tish's daughter Brandi and son Trace from her previous marriage. Billy Ray has moved on romantically since his split from Tish as well, announcing in November 2022 his engagement to Australian singer Firerose.