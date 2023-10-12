Billy Ray Cyrus Marries Firerose in 'Ethereal Celebration of Love'

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose have tied the knot in an "ethereal celebration of love" after more than a year together. The "Achy Breaky Heart" singer and Australian musician announced Wednesday that they had gotten married on Oct. 10, sharing romantic photos of them posing in a field while clad in their wedding best.

"10/10/23 will always be the beautiful, joyous day that our two souls united as one in holy matrimony. It was the most perfect, ethereal celebration of love we could have ever imagined," the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post on Oct. 11. "For both of us to hear the preacher say, 'Billy Ray and Firerose Cyrus... I now pronounce you husband and wife' that was the sacred moment our new forever began. Long Live Love!"

Billy Ray previously revealed that he and Firerose first met on the set of his and daughter Miley Cyrus' Disney Channel show Hannah Montana, which aired from 2006 to 2011, and while he was still married to Tish Cyrus at the time, the country singer kept in touch and developed a friendship with his fellow musician. Tish would go on to file for divorce from her husband in April 2022.

"It is after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways – not with sadness, but with love in our hearts," the Cyrus family rep said in a statement at the time, explaining that Billy Ray and Tish were ready to create their "own paths" in life. "We will always be family and look forward to a continued and loving shared experience as friends and parents. We have not come to this decision lightly or quickly but with so much going on in the world, we wanted to provide some clarity and closure, so we can remain focused on what is important."

The "Some Gave All" singer was soon romantically linked to Firerose, and the two announced their engagement in August 2022. Meanwhile, Tish has also found a new love, tying the knot with Prison Break actor Dominic Purcell in August, five months after getting engaged. Tish and Billy Ray's children Brandi, Trace and Miley all attended the wedding, but Braison and Noah did not, leading to rumors of a division in the Cyrus family that the family's representative denied at the time as a false narrative.