Anna Kendrick Reveals She Created Embryos With a Toxic Ex Before Their Breakup

Anna Kendrick revealed that she went as far as creating embryos with a former partner before their breakup. The six-year relationship with the toxic ex fell apart and the person admitted to having feelings for someone else at the end. The Pitch Perfect star, 37, did not reveal the partner's name.

"I was with someone – this was somebody I lived with, for all intents and purposes my husband. We had embryos together, this was my person,'" Kendrick told actor Dax Shepard in the new episode of his Armchair Expert podcast. Six years into the relationship, she realized it was not going well.

"I remember telling my brother, when things had first kind of gone down, 'I'm living with a stranger. Like, I don't know what's happening,'" Kendrick recalled, via Us Weekly. "It wasn't just the 'Oh, I'm losing a relationship.' It was that I believed that if we broke up or, you know, if he left basically, it was a confirmation that it's because I'm impossible, I'm lucky that he's even tolerating my bulls—."

Kendrick and her ex went to couples therapy and tried other ways to save the relationship, but nothing was working. Eventually, this person admitted to having feelings for someone else. The person "loved me very deeply for six years," but it "suddenly" occurred to him "how awful I was or something," Kendrick said. The shame lingered "much longer" after the split.

She began going to Alcoholics Anonymous meetings as the relationship was breaking apart. The Up in the Air star "truly dismantled" her life at first, as she came to believe that she was the cause of the problem. "So, I had a conversation with CAA, my agency, and said I need to take time off, I have a mental health problem," Kendrick recalled.

Next, she started seeing two therapists a week, medicated, and attended AA meetings. These helped her realize that it was important to put herself first. They "ended up being very wonderful things for me in the long run," but she went into them hoping she would learn how to "stop being crazy" or "how to stop feeling anything."

Kendrick is known to have dated director Edgar Wright from 2009 to 2013. She was also linked to Jake Gyllenhaal and Ben Richardson. In January 2022, she was linked to her Noelle co-star Bill Hader. They reportedly split in June 2022 and were never photographed together at a public event.

Kendrick stars in Alice, Darling, which opens on Jan. 20. She made her directing debut with The Dating Game, a crime drama about a killer who participated in the TV game show. The movie, written by Ian MacAllister McDonald, does not have a release date yet.