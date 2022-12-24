Disney+ Christmas Movies: Every Live-Action Film That's Available

By John Connor Coulston

It's finally Christmas Eve, and, unless you're a year-round celebrator, there's just a small bit of time left to enjoy your favorite yuletide movies! If you're looking for a holiday movie, Disney+ will be a go-to destination for many. While Netflix has a flood of originals, Disney's streaming service is an essential spot for nostalgic family Christmas flicks. (Click here for Disney+ subscription info.)

The Santa Clause and Home Alone franchises are there, as are some other iconic live-action classics like The Muppet Christmas Carol. Plus, some little-seen Disney Channel Original Movies and original Freeform movies can serve as new discoveries. And, while the original movie catalog isn't too deep, there are a few live-action originals to add to your annual rotation. Scroll through to see all the live-action Christmas movies currently on Disney+.

'Miracle on 34th Street' (Both the 1947 and 1994 versions)

'The Santa Clause,' 'Santa Clause 2' and 'Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause'

All Six 'Home Alone' Movies

'The Muppet Christmas Carol'

'I'll Be Home for Christmas'

'Godmothered'

'Noelle'

Other Live-Action Christmas Movies Available on Disney+

Babes in Toyland
Christmas...Again?!
The Christmas Star
Good Luck Charlie, It's Christmas!
Iron Man 3
Jingle All the Way 2
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
One Magic Christmas

Other Live-Action Christmas Movies Available on Disney+ (Cont.)

Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws
The Search for Santa Paws
Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
'Twas the Night
The Ultimate Christmas Present
While You Were Sleeping

