Bill Hader and Anna Kendrick Reportedly Split

Bill Hader and Anna Kendrick have reportedly split, after dating for several months. ET reports that a source stated, "Bill Hader and Anna Kendrick have broken up." The outlet added that they have reached out to representatives for both actors but had not heard back at the time of this writing. Notably, neither of the two have ever spoken of their relationship publicly, but Hader previously replied, "Oh no," when ET asked if Kendrick would ever appear in his HBO show, Barry.

The alleged news comes just a week and a half after actress Rachel Bilson officially confirmed that she previously had a secret relationship with Hader. Speaking out about the split, the former Hart of Dixie star said she felt like it was "probably harder than childbirth." OK Magazine reports that during a podcast interview with actress Aubrey Plaza, Bilson officially confirmed her relationship with Hader. "Are you serious?" Plaze replied. "I don't know s**t, I don't know anything." Bilson added, "We dated. I went to the f—ing Golden Globes." Notably, Bilson did not speak more about her relationship with Hader, but did mention a "really hard breakup" that she went through "during the pandemic," per OK.

Bilson reportedly also spoke with Mandy Moore about her painful breakup, telling the This Is Us actress that she "could not leave my house" due to the spread of Covid-19, so she "had nothing else to do but sit in it and deal with it and feel it," since she could not go out and being around friends to take her mind off of the heartache. "It was probably the hardest thing I've ever done⁠," she said. "Harder than childbirth."

Bilson had previously been in a long-term relationship with actor Hayden Christensen. The pair met while filming the 2008 sci-fi action movie Jumper, and were rumored to be dating shortly thereafter. Bilson and Christensen were engaged for a time, but never married, and share a 5-year-old daughter, Briar Rose. The former couple split in 2017.

Hader was previously married to writer and director Maggie Carey, whom he wed in 2006. They share three children together. In 2017 the couple split, with Hader filling for divorce the same year. The divorce was finalized in 2018. Notably, Hader and Bilson met while filming The To-Do List, a movie that Carey wrote and directed. Plaza also starred in the film, coincidentally.