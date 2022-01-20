Anna Kendrick Has Reportedly Been Dating an ‘SNL’ Alum for Over a Year

Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader, who starred in the Disney+ holiday movie Noelle together in 2019, have reportedly been dating in secret for over a year. Hader, 43, previously dated Rachel Bilson for about six months before their split in July 2020. Kendrick, 36, has been private about her dating life in the past.

“Anna has been dating Bill quietly for over a year,” a source told PEOPLE on Thursday. “They met years ago. She’s hosted Saturday Night Live and they’ve done a movie together, but they got together well after the movie.”

The source noted that both are “very private people,” and the pandemic helped them keep their relationship quiet. “They’re both hysterical so they must keep each other laughing all of the time. She’s really, really happy,” the source continued. Representatives for the actors declined to comment.

Kendrick and the former Saturday Night Live star worked together on Noelle, one of the first original Disney+ films. The movie starred Kendrick as the daughter of Kris Kringle and Hader as her brother. Kendrick also hosted an episode of SNL back in April 2014, although that was after Hader left the cast.

Hader was previously married to The To Do List director Maggie Carey from 2006 to 2018. They are parents to three daughters, Hayley Clementine, 7, Harper, 9, and Hannah Kathryn, 12. During the 2020 Golden Globes in January 2020, Hader and Bilson, who co-starred in The To Do List, made their red carpet debut. In July 2020, the couple amicably split.

As for Kendrick, she dated her Scott Pilgrim vs. the World director Edgar Wright from 2009 to 2013. She was also linked to Drinking Buddies cinematographer Ben Richardson in 2014. Since then, Kendrick’s dating habits have been kept out of the spotlight. While promoting her HBO Max series Love Life in 2020, Kendrick discussed her dating history in general with The Sydney Morning Herald.

“It was painful at times and I cringed at the way that I, and so many women that I know, dated guys in our early 20s – the way we were so awkward and needy and clingy,” she said in May 2020. “Looking back now, it’s like, ‘Oh god, I acted like such a jerk in that relationship.’ Or all the times I didn’t feel strong enough to say, ‘You can’t speak to me that way.’ I’m just so happy that I’m clearer now about what I will accept from people in my life.”