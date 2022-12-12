Bill Hader Secretly Dated a Major Comedian Earlier This Year

Barry star Bill Hader reportedly dated another comedian, Ali Wong, earlier this year. The two saw each other after Hader ended his relationship with Anna Kendrick over the summer. Wong and her husband, Justin Hakuta, announced their divorce in April.

Hader, 44, and Wong, 40, started dating "at least two months ago," sources told Page Six on Dec. 8. However, the relationship has already ended. "They're no longer dating. They dated very briefly," an insider said. "They're just super busy with things, but [the split] was certainly amicable. They're certainly friends."

The two tried to keep their dating under wraps while Wong and Hakuta worked on their divorce. "Only a small circle of A-list comedians know and everyone was thrilled about it. [Their friends] helped them protect the relationship in light of Ali's divorce," another source said.

Wong and Hakuta announced their divorce in April. At the time, a source told PEOPLE the split was "amicable" and they planned to continue co-parenting their two children. The couple met at a mutual friend's wedding reception and married in San Francisco in November 2014. They welcomed their daughters Mari in 2015 and Nikki in 2017. Hakuta is an entrepreneur who previously served as vice president for the tech company GoodRx.

Wong is best known for her work on American Housewife, Inside Amy Schumer, Black Box, Tuca & Bertie, and Big Mouth. She also has three Netflix standup specials, Baby Cobra, Hard Knock Wife, and Don Wong. She stars in the upcoming Netflix comedy Beef, co-starring Steven Yeun.

Hader was previously married to Maggie Carey from 2006 to 2018. They are parents to three daughters. In 2021 and 2020, he dated Rachel Bilson. The former Saturday Night Live star dated Anna Kendrick for nearly two years before a source told Entertainment Tonight in June that they split. Hader notably keeps his relationships out of the public spotlight and it was never even clear when Hader started daring his Noelle co-star.

Bilson has already moved on. In August, she excitedly told Call Her Daddy podcast host Alex Cooper she was not single. The Hart of Dixie star did not say who she was dating, although she was seen with Zac LaRoc earlier this year. At the time, Bilson explained that she tried to date people outside Hollywood, but it becomes difficult because of her work.

"Any workplace you're in, you're surrounded by the people. You're around them every day and you'll meet different personalities and sometimes you really have chemistry with someone," Bilson shared. "Doesn't matter where you are. Yes, it's a set, but it's literally someone you're spending mostly 12 hours a day with, so you're going to get to know these people better than you would get to know someone you're just casually dating in the beginning."