Amber Rose Walks Back Resurfaced ‘Kartrashians’ Tweet Amid Growing Kanye West Situation

Amber Rose is not happy that her infamous 2015 “Kartrashians” tweet has resurfaced amid Kanye West’s latest drama with estranged wife Kim Kardashian. Over the weekend, West claimed he was blocked from seeing his four children with the reality star on their daughter Chicago’s fourth birthday. Rose, 38, dated West for about two years, long before West married Kardashian.

Back in February 2015, Rose tweeted a message slamming the Kardashians directly at West. “I’ll leave that up to the Kartrashians to humiliate u when they’re done with u,” she wrote at the time, reports TMZ. The tweet was published around the time West and Rose were having another public beef, especially after West claimed on The Breakfast Show that he needed to take “30 showers” before she could date Kardashian in response to a question about Rose.

In light of West’s ongoing situation with the Kardashian family over five years later, Rose’s old tweet resurfaced. Rose was not happy about that. On Sunday, she called the tweet “immature” and noted West never apologized for the “30 showers” comment.

“Man, f— that old a— tweet,” Rose wrote in a statement she posted on her Instagram Story. “I never got an apology for his ’30 showers’ comment but f— it. I started my slutwalk and helped millions of women about the world stand up for themselves against slut shaming so something amazing came out of it.”

Rose went on to say that she no longer believes the Kardashian sisters “deserved” that tweet and her fans should not continue sharing the tweet. “S— was old and immature AF of me to involve the KarDASHians in the mess HE made,” she continued. “Moving forward… learn from my mistakes. We all have kids and family’s life is hard enough right now for a lot of [people]. I just wanna spread love and positivity.”

Rose’s tweet made the rounds again after West claimed in an interview with Hollywood Unlocked that he was blocked from seeing his children early last week. He claimed a security guard stopped him from going inside Kardashian’s home to take one of their children to school. He had to wait outside the gates. He claimed North, 8, asked him to come inside, but he told his daughter he could not. West also claimed he was not allowed to go to Chicago’s fourth birthday over the weekend.

West and Kardashian married in 2014 and are parents to North, Chicago, Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2. Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021. The rapper is now dating actress Julia Fox, while Kardashian has been linked to Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson.