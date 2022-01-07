Julia Fox Shares Intimate Photos of Her and Kanye West’s Second Date

Kanye West’s new rumored love interest Julia Fox just confirmed the couple’s budding romance in a new written piece for Interview magazine. With just over 200 words, the “Uncut Gems” actress described their whirlwind love story starting with the day they met on New Year’s Eve in Miami.

“I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve and it was an instant connection. His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night,” she wrote. It wasn’t long before the two were spotted hanging out again. They were photographed as they went to see Slave Play on Broadway earlier this week. It was during their second date that she describes the shocking surprise Kanye left for her.

“We decided to keep the energy going and fly back to New York City to see Slave Play. Ye’s flight landed at six and the play was at seven and he was there ON TIME. I was impressed. After the play we chose to do dinner at Carbone which is one of my favorite restaurants. Obviously,” she continued.

Fox continued, detailing the shock she felt (and still feels) when she realized the fashion designer and music artist planned an impromptu photoshoot at her favorite food spot while the other guests watched. “The whole restaurant loved it and cheered us on while it was happening.” Though, the night wasn’t over and Kanye had more in store for his date, Fox shared. “After dinner Ye had a surprise for me. I mean, I’m still in shock. Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes. It was every girl’s dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment. I don’t know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time. But I was so surprised. Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date! Everything with us has been so organic. I don’t know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I’m loving the ride,” she closed, adding a few of the intimate photos the two took in the room.