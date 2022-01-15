Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s Relationship ‘Boundaries’ Revealed After Kanye West Blow-Up

Kim Kardashian and her new romantic interest Pete Davidson may have seemed cozy on their recent pizza date, but the SKIMS owner still has some boundaries. TMZ reports Kanye’s claims that he was barred from entering her home due to Davidson being inside are false, adding that sources close to Kardashian say Pete hasn’t even been inside her home yet.

“I am hearing that the new boyfriend is actually in the house that I can’t even go to,” Kanye told host Jason Lee in a Hollywood Unlocked interview, “And, that’s where I call my cousins. And, my cousin is real opinionated, you know that.”

He continued, adding, “And I said, ‘I need you to go and say these two things.’ Security ain’t going to be in between me and my children, and my children ain’t going to be on TikTok without my permission.”

Another source tells Page Six that the mother of four is very upset over Kanye’s recent interview, specifically the part where he made comments alleging her security wouldn’t let him into her home during a recent visit with the kids. The insider says she took issue with his mention of their shared children. “She wants all matters regarding kids private, and is so upset Kanye had done interviews, discussing these private matters,” the source said.

“She has always protected the kids and kept things quiet – and always protected him,” they added. The insider shares the recent changes to security has less to do with her current romantic entanglements and more to do with establishing boundaries following their split. “Instead of showing up at any hour, unannounced at her home, she has asked for better communication from him and for visits to be scheduled in advance to give the kids a more predictable [schedule],” one source revealed.

“Kanye has never been deprived of seeing the children ever! The narrative that he is trying to create is false and hurtful for their children and their co-parenting relationship. There is nothing standing in the way of him and his children,” the source closed.