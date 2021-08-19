Amber Rose Accuses Partner Alexander 'AE' Edwards of Cheating in Passionate Message

✖

Amber Rose has accused partner Alexander "AE" Edwards of cheating on her with at least 12 other people. The model, 37, took to her Instagram Story Wednesday with a passionate message saying she was "tired of getting cheated on and being embarrassed behind the scenes." While she didn't name Edwards in the scathing message, the Universal Music Group executive has been Rose's partner for the last three years, and the two share 22-month-old son Slash Electric.

"All 12 of y'all bums (the ones that I know of there's probably more) can have him," wrote Rose. "Y'all very much knew he was in a relationship with a baby and y'all decided to f— him anyway. I saw all the texts and DM's. Y'all were well aware but y'all don't owe me any loyalty so it's whatever." The SlutWalk founder said she didn't plan to name the other people involved, but was "done" being in her relationship.

"I can't be the only one fighting for my family anymore. I've been so loyal and transparent but I haven't gotten the same energy in return," she continued. "As for him... The lack of loyalty and the disrespect is ridiculous and I'm done." Rose, who also shares 8-year-old son Sebastian Taylor with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa, made her debut with Edwards in 2018 and has been with him ever since.

In January 2019, she took to her Instagram to reveal the music exec "came into my life at a time where I've had enough of the narcissistic, cheating and abuse I've endured over the years from my previous relationships." She continued, "I felt so damaged when I met him and pushed him away in the beginning, he has talked me through everything while simultaneously loving me and working with me so I could overcome my fear of loving someone in the most healthiest way again. So [Alexander Edwards] Thank you for all of ur love and support baby. I love you so much."

In the wake of her message, Rose deleted all her posts with Edwards off of Instagram, leaving just a single 2020 post on her grid. Meanwhile, Edwards' Mother's Day post dedicated to Rose remains on Instagram: "Happy Mother's Day! I love you," he wrote. "I still look @ Slash & can't believe he's mine. Thank u 4 choosing me. Slash, Bash, & myself are forever blessed 2 have ur light in our life, & share this life with u. Happy mommy's day."