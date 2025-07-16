Scarlett Johansson Snaps When Paparazzi Interferes With Filming of ‘Paper Tiger’

It’s no secret that paparazzi are the bain of existence for most celebrities. Scarlett Johansson is no different.

Recently, while filming Paper Tiger on a New York City street, the actress stopped what she was doing to yell at a photographer. “Move out of the f–king way,” the Oscar nominee, 40, yelled in a video obtained by Page Six, shooing the individual with one hand.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She continued, noting the photographer needed to “move out of the way.” Johansson reminded the pap, “I’m working.”

“I get that you’re working, but let me do my job,” she added. “Be respectful.”

Johansson was unrecognizable wearing eyeglasses and a short and curly ’80s-era wig for the scene in the film, which was filming in Queens. Her look also included a brown blazer, white button-down top and brown slacks. In a separate scene, filmed with co-star Adam Driver, Johansson donned tan pants and a vibrant blue top.

In May 2025, it was announced that Johansson was tapped for the film, via Deadline. Per a working logline, Paper Tiger is a “tense and gritty story revolving around two brothers who pursue the American Dream—only to become entangled in a scheme that turns out to be too good to be true. As they try to navigate their way through an ever-more dangerous world of corruption and violence, they find themselves and their family brutally terrorized by the Russian “Mafiya.” Their bond begins to fray, and betrayal—once utterly unthinkable—now becomes all too possible.”

Initially, Anne Hathaway was slated to play Johannson’s part. Miles Teller is also starring. Filming began in New Jersey. Hathaway and Jeremy Strong dropped out of the project before filming began.

Paper Tigers is produced by Rodrigo Teixeira under his RT Features banner and frequent collaborator Anthony Katagas under AK Productions alongside Raffaella Leone, Gary Farkas, Marco Perego, Carlo Salem, and Andrea Bucko. Executive producers include Lee Broda, Jeff Rice, Riccardo Maddalosso and Emily Salveson.