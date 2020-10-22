Amber Rose Claims Kanye West 'Bullied' Her for More Than a Decade

✖

Amber Rose is coming forward about she and ex-boyfriend Kanye West's relationship accusing the rapper of "bullying" her for the last decade. The two were together from 2008 to 2010 before calling it quits, eventually going on to marry Wiz Khalifa. In a recent interview, Rose is finally responding to West's remarks about him having to shower a number of times before he could be with current wife Kim Kardashian.

During an interview with The Breakfast Club on Power 105.1, West said he took "30 showers" before he "got with Kim." Rose responded by revealing how he's treated her over the years. "Even if someone is picking on me which he has for 10 years. He has picked on me, he has bullied me for 10 years," she detailed on the No Jumper podcast according to unilad.com. "I feel if you looked up every time he has bullied me a lot of stuff will come up but I just move on, I'm happy. I have an amazing husband. I have two beautiful kids."

She added, "He just called me a prostitute at his rally. He called me a prostitute. 10 years later. Just leave me alone. I don't talk about you. Obviously, it comes up in interviews 'cause it's a big part of why I'm famous so I try to give good interviews and not shying away from that, but at the same time it's like bro, just leave me alone." As she specifically replied to his "30 showers" comment, she called him a narcissist.

"That's what narcissists do... you spend years with someone, you take them around the world, you buy them all the jewelry, you shout out to the world how much you love them and how much fun you have with this person and then the person decides that this isn't what they want their life to be." She continued, "I don't know if he says things to make his wife more comfortable but to slut-shame me and say you needed 30 showers? You took me around the world. Since when do you need 30 showers? I can see if it was a one-night thing and you want to slut-shame me. Okay. You've done a lot for me."

Rose ended by saying that she feels no attachment to him saying she doesn't want anything from him, he's simply a guy she dated a decade ago.