Kanye West Claims Kardashian Family Blocked Him From Daughter Chicago’s Birthday Party in Live Video

Kanye West caused a stir online on his daughter Chicago’s fourth birthday. The Yeezy designer took to social media on Saturday with a video making claims that his estranged wife Kim Kardashian was keeping him from showing up to their daughter’s birthday party by not sharing the address with him. “Y’all, I’m just wishing my daughter a public happy birthday,” he claimed, per Hollywood Life.

“I wasn’t allowed to know where her party was. It’s nothing legal. These are the kind of games being played. This is the kind of thing that has affected my health for the longest and I’m just not playing,” he said.

Kim and Kanye share four children together: Chicago, 4, North, 8, Saint, 6 and Psalm, 2. The video comes amid a larger conversation regarding his involvement in their children’s lives as he sat down for an interview with Jason Lee of Hollywood Unlocked to declare how serious he is about his children. “I’m being the best father — the Ye version of a father — and I’m not fittin’ to let this happen.” Kanye explained in the video on Saturday. “And we’re gonna be real time with this – Chicago happy birthday. I love you.”

“I did done call Kim, texted nannies. I got on the phone with Tristan, he asked Khloe. Won’t nobody give me the address to my daughter’s birthday party right now and that’s gonna imprint in her mind that I wasn’t there for her,” he said. “My whole schedule is based around me being able to take my kids to school, me being there for them, making sure that I’m in their life,” he continued. “That’s the whole point of having money.” He then said he’s using his voice to stop the narrative of “keeping fathers out of the home.” “There’s a lot of people in this position who aint got no voice when people be playing games like this, baby’s mama be playing games, the grandmom be playing games. They ain’t fittin’ to play like that with me!”

Things were eventually resolved and Kanye was seen hanging out with grandmother Kris Jenner in a photo posted by Travis Barker’s stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya on her Instagram story. He was also seen in pictures playing with his daughter Chicago, who sported some pink braids.