Amanda Bynes’ Fiance Paul Michael Shares Rare Selfie of the Actress

Amanda Bynes made a rare appearance on fiancé Paul Michael’s Instagram Monday, giving fans a quick peek at her private life. The actress, 34, showed off her heart-shaped cheek tattoo while sporting thick eyebrows and a Playboy T-shirt in a smiley selfie that Michael shared to his Story on Jan. 11.

The What a Girl Wants star has remained mostly quiet about her personal life over the past year after announcing she was engaged to Michael on Valentine’s Day 2020. Last month, however, Michael opened up about the couple’s future plans together in an interview with E! News. “We’re doing great,” he told the outlet. “We go on walks and work every day, like to get coffee, and talk about living together one day. We are limited to what we can do in this pandemic so even if we want to do more, we are limited. [We plan on] spending the holidays together for a family dinner, also going to plan the wedding after we live together.”

(Photo: Paul Michael)

“We take good care of each other and we’re understanding of one another and she is a good listener and we’re there for each other,” he continued. “We have the best time and I love spending every second with her. She is the best thing that ever happened to me.” Following Michael’s statement, Bynes’ attorney, David A. Esquibias, told the outlet of Michael, “This guy purports to love Amanda and be a source of emotional support. But, it appears to me he is selling access to her to the paparazzi.”

In October, Bynes commemorated their one-year anniversary in a since-deleted social media post that included photos from throughout their relationship. It’s certainly not been easy for the couple after the Amanda Show star announced in February 2020 she was engaged to the “love of [her] life.” However, the terms of her conservatorship require her parents to sign off on any marriage, and a source told E! News at the time that while they were “fully aware” of the engagement, they “at this point are not approving Amanda to legally get married under the conservatorship.”

Michael and Bynes would go on to split just three weeks after announcing their engagement, they then posed for a selfie together just a day later. In March, Bynes announced that she was pregnant, but Esquibias said in a statement in May that she was not expecting.” Bynes has been seeking treatment for “ongoing mental health issues,” her attorney continued, and is living in transitional living.