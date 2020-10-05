Amanda Bynes Debuts Stylish Makeover in New Instagram Photo

✖

Amanda Bynes returned to Instagram Friday with a stylish makeover. The former Nickelodeon star shared a photo showing her edgy makeover, complete with black hair and side-swept bangs. In the post, which was shared without a caption and also had the comments disabled, Bynes wore a yellow plaid flannel, graphic T-shirt, loose ripped jeans, and glasses

The post marked her first since July, when she wiped her Instagram account clean and rebranded it as "Matte Black Online Store." In May, the actress revealed to fans that she had resumed her studies in the bachelor's degree program at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising after two months in treatment. She said that she was "taking online classes, trying to get a 4.0 GPA" and was "looking forward to starting my online store in the future."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by amanda bynes (@matteblackonlinestore) on Oct 2, 2020 at 2:35pm PDT

At the time, Bynes also said that she was doing well after receiving help to treat her social anxiety, which "caused [her] to drop out of school months ago." She said that she was now "back on track" and "living in transitional living and doing therapy during the week." The Hairspray actress also confirmed that she is still engaged to Paul Michael, whom she referred to as "tha love of my life." Bynes and Michael announced their engagement in February.

The Amanda Show actress had largely remained out of the spotlight following her last credited role in 2010, though she made her return to headlines in November of 2018 with an interview with Paper Magazine, during which she opened up about her struggles with mental health and substance abuse. Speaking with the outlet, she revealed that after trying marijuana at age 16, she moved onto harder drugs, stating, "later on it progressed to doing molly and ecstasy. [I tried] cocaine three times but I never got high from cocaine. I never liked it. It was never my drug of choice." She also confessed that she "definitely abused Adderall," which she began taking during the filming of Hairspray when she learned it might help her stay thin. Her Adderall addiction escalated to the point that it inhibited her ability to perform on camera, with Bynes stating that "the mixture of being so high that I couldn't remember my lines and not liking my appearance" led her to walk away from Hall Pass.

Although Bynes continued to experiment with drugs, she said that "those days of experimenting [with substances] are long over." In March, the actress celebrated 14 months of sobriety by sharing photos with unidentified friends.