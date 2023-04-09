Amanda Bynes: Latest Update on Actress' Health

Amanda Bynes is reportedly still in a mental health hospital, three weeks after she was first admitted. She could be there for the foreseeable future as medical staff considers her options at the end of each week. The former Nickelodeon star, 37, was placed on a psychiatric hold late last month after she was found walking near downtown Los Angeles without wearing clothes.

Bynes' release from the hospital is still undetermined, sources told TMZ on Sunday. Those close to her are reportedly crafting a plan to help her in the future though. She is not being forced to stay at the facility, but Bynes "doesn't quite feel ready to leave yet," TMZ reports. When she finally leaves, she plans to sign up for an outpatient mental health treatment program.

The What I Like About You star can make her own medical decisions because her nine-year conservatorship ended in 2022. Bynes met with medical staff to make sure she will continue to be supported after she leaves. She met with doctors and specialists, sources told TMZ. The sources also debunked rumors that Bynes' parents have been by her side since she was admitted to the hospital but said they continue supporting her.

Bynes was found without wearing clothes and wandering around Los Angeles alone on March 19, sources told TMZ. The former actress flagged down a driver herself and told them she was "coming down from a psychotic episode." She called 911 herself.

Law enforcement sources said she was taken to a nearby police station. There, a mental health team placed her on a 5150 psych hold. Bynes was not physically hurt during the ordeal. A 510 hold typically lasts 72 hours, but Bynes' was extended so she could continue recovering.

Days later, sources told The Daily Mail that her parents banned Bynes' ex-fiance Paul Michael from contacting her. They believe he "does not have her best interests in mind." Michael, who was last seen with Bynes in December 2022, told Page Six on March 20 that she was "off her meds" and "wild." Bynes and Michael got engaged in February 2020 and split for good in July 2022 after Bynes accused him of relapsing on cocaine, stopping his medications, and watching "mom-and-son porn." Michael told Page Six Bynes "lied" about his drug use and watching pornography "to keep the attention off her."

Bynes, who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, was placed under a conservatorship in 2013. Her mother served as her conservator after Bynes made headlines for a series of bizarre incidents. In February 2022, Bynes filed to end the conservatorship, a move her parents endorsed. It officially ended on March 22, 2022. She was scheduled to attend an All That reunion at the '90s Con in Connecticut, which would have been her first public appearance since the conservatorship ended, but she did not attend.