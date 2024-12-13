‘1000-lb Sisters’ Star Amy Slaton ‘Really Struggling’

Things are reportedly not going well for 1,000-lb Sisters star Amy Slaton. According to InTouch Weekly, the TLC reality star is still reeling from her divorce from her husband Michael Halterman.

The couple were together for six years, but Slaton moved on to a new love in Brian Lovvorn. However, this isn’t the best news for the rest of Slaton’s family.

“They worry he’s taking advantage of her because she’s still very vulnerable. The feeling is that he’s a bad influence and she’s not thinking straight,” the source told InTouch.

Slaton was recently arrested for drug possession alongside Lovvorn, adding to the mistrust with her family.

“Amy has been trying to put on a positive face and move forward without Michael, but she’s really struggling,” the source adds. “It was a huge shock to everyone when she was arrested for possession of marijuana and magic mushrooms a couple of months ago and her friends and family are pointing fingers at Brian.”

The actual drugs involved aside, some are trying to ring the alarm bells for Slaton. Her two sons, Gage and Glenn, were present with them while visiting the Tennessee Safari Park where the arrest happened.

Slaton was arrested and charged with illegal possession of Schedule 1, illegal possession of Schedule VI, and two counts of child endangerment.

“The fact that she was charged with having drugs in the car when she was on a day out with her kids is horrifying. Her kids are her world to her and she’s putting them at risk and risking losing custody, clearly she is not in a good place,” the source added.