Amanda Bynes and Fiance Paul Michael Break up 3 Weeks Into Engagement

Just three weeks after first announcing her engagement on social media, Amanda Bynes and fiancé, Paul Michael are calling it quits. In an interview with InTouch Weekly, Michael revealed the split and end of their engagement, admitting though they are broken up, he still loves her and considers Bynes his “best friend.”

Rumors of a possible split first surfaced after fans speculated over Bynes deleting all the photos of Michael off her Instagram, where she initially shared the happy news of their engagement on Feb. 14. The All That alum introduced Michael to followers in a video posted to her Instagram just days after the news, sharing how she was “engaged to tha (sic) love” of her life.

“Hey, everyone, this is Paul, my fiancé,” Bynes said in the clip with Michael by her side. “I’m so lucky. As you can see, he’s drop-dead gorgeous. He’s also the best person on the face of the Earth.”

She went on to share later how she has maintained her sobriety for a year, along with Michael. “I just wanted to let you know that I love you guys and I’m so happy now. I feel like I got what’s mine and that is Paul.”

While Bynes has not yet addressed the breakup, she is taking each day as it comes. She took to Instagram last week to celebrate her one-year sobriety, sharing snapshots of herself with two unidentified friends.

The former Nickelodeon star of The Amanda Show also expressed regret over past behavior in which she stirred up concern among fans, friends and family in 2015. In an interview with Paper in November 2018, Bynes admitted she was “really ashamed and embarrassed with the things” she had said at the time.

“I can’t turn back time but if I could, I would. And I’m so sorry to whoever I hurt and whoever I lied about because it truly eats away at me,” she said.

Bynes checked herself into rehab in January 2019 after a “setback,” which was tied to her feeling “pressure” in being back in the spotlight following the Paper feature. Later that year, Bynes was said to have checked out of the facility in December, just six months after she graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM) in Los Angeles.

Bynes has been attempted to be more active on social media, where she is sharing her struggles with fans and her desire to change the conditions of her conservatorship, as she remains under her mother Lynn Bynes’ care since 2014 after being place on a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold following a public meltdown.

